Piʻikea Lopes performs No Puna Ke Āiwaiwa Hikina at Merrie Monarch in Hilo HI, April 2022. (Photo/Merrie Monarch Festival/Cody Yamaguchi)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – Well, Merrie Monarch has kicked off.

Tonight, April 12 is the Hōʻike night, or the free night, before the competition starts tomorrow, April 13.

The line just opened to head in.

Now, this line is first come, first serve to get your spot; and we just tagged on some aunties to hear.

First question, how long have you been waiting in line, aunty?

“We have been waiting here since 3:30 p.m,” said Beth Sabala.

“Me only. My friends have been here since 2 p.m. But, I stood in line to get these tickets at 4 a.m. in the morning when I bought them; and now, this is another line. Now, we are finally going in, yay.”

What does it feel like that Merrie Monarch has finally returned? This year, they are full-fledged, back in action.

“Well, this is the second year in my life because I wasn’t born and raised here,” said Sabala.

“I am from Oʻahu, and I moved here when it was closed down in 2021. So, 2022, last year, was the first year; and this year is my first year coming to Hōʻike. So, I am in a joyous celebratory mood,” explained Sabala.

Sabala went on to explain further.

“I got dressed for the occasion. I am with all my friends; and Jonny Lum Ho hālau, my hālau sisters are doing part of the performance for his, you know, it’s all in honor of him. So, I am a new haumana with his now new hālau, but everyone is excited. And, we want to see all the beautiful, Robert Cazimero and all the hālau performing tonight.”

Last but not least, you said you dance and perform.

What does hula mean to you and why is it important that, you know, this is the 60th anniversary, the 60th year of Merrie Monarch, that another 60 years come about?

“I think it’s amazing that the Hawaiian culture embodied in the hula and dance is being celebrated and honored for this many years, and it will probably continue to be honored forever,” said Sabala.

“Let’s, make that happen, and this is what is making it happen right here,” exclaimed Sabala.

So, coming from the beginning of the line to the ending of the line, but I got to say the line built another few feet since then.

So, we are here with, what is your name?

“Wenonalani,” they replied.

Wenona, how long have you been in line?

“Well, we just walked up to it; but I do know that my best friend has been in line for about 45 minutes already,” said Wenonalani Randolph.

And, the line is taking a really long time to come around. But, what had brought you here to stand in this line for Hōʻike tonight?

“Oh my goodness. To be here, to feel the mana, to feel everything in the air, why would I not? It’s Merrie Monarch; this is the best time of the year,” said Randolph.

“We live for this in Hilo,” said Randolph.

Merrie Monarch das why.

Again, Merrie Monarch Festival Hōʻike kicked off tonight at 6:00pm.

This is the free night.

The competition starts tomorrow going through Saturday, April 15.

For all the information about the Merrie Monarch Festival, click here.