HONOLULU (KHON2) – You know, if you are leaving Hawaiʻi island to another island, you tend to bring some goodies that are a representation of that island.

Here on Hawaiʻi Island, Big Island Candies, Two Ladies Kitchen.

That is also another thing that you take home.

But here in Hilo, the Merrie Monarch Festival is one of the larger economic boosts for a lot of small businesses.

So, to find out more about this season and its economic boost, we are here with Uncle Lance who is the Retail Operations Director here at Bid Island Candies.

Well, tell us a little bit about this.

For your guys’ business here at Big Island Candies, what are the biggest boosts throughout the year for you?

“You know, of course, we have Christmas but Merrie Monarch is definitely a big boost, not only to Big Island Candies but to the entire community,” said Lance Duyao, Director of Retail Operations.

But Big Island Candies is also very much intertwined with Merrie Monarch Festival itself.

Tell us a little bit more about that.

“Sure. We provide the ipu heke as well as the ʻukulele for the winners of the Merrie Monarch Festival,” said Duyao.

“We also give out gifts every night to the judges as well as all the kumu hula.”

What is it for you, seeing how Hilo town is and seeing how busy it gets during this season, what type of impact does this festival really bring to Hilo town as a whole?

“Well, first of all, I would like to say that Hilo is not a sleepy town but Hilo does get more alive during Merrie Monarch and we really enjoy that,” said Duyao.

“We enjoy that the festival also feeds the community not only economically, but with spirit.”

What do you see?

With hula, with music, and Hawaiian arts and crafts really bringing attention to such a quiet town, not a sleepy town, but a quiet town.

How have you seen Hilo grow since the festival has been going for some 60 years?

“You know, when the Merrie Monarch comes to town and all of the visitors come to town, people used to grumble about all the traffic,” said Duyao.

“How long does it take us to get from point A to point B? I don’t think anyone grumbles anymore because we really appreciate all of the work that is put in by the kumu hula, their dances, to come and share on the stage at Merrie Monarch.”

For you, what is the vitality or the importance of hula and the fact that this festival can continue to go on hopefully for another 60 years?

“You know, I know there was Aunty Edith who used to said the stories have to be told, they have to be shared in order for it to continue to the next generation and then the next generation after that, the stories have to be told,” said Duyao.

“And so we really appreciate all the work that goes into Merrie Monarch.”

And to bring a highlight to Big Island Candies.

I know you guys have expanded.

You are now on Oʻahu as well but tell us a little bit about the story.

How did Big Island Candies come about in the first place?

“Well, you know, we were started here in Hilo,” said Duyao.

“Our owner, Alan Ikawa, was a banker. I don’t want to said that he was bored with that, but he wanted to do something different, something that made his heart sink and chocolates was it.”

Again, we are here at Big Island Candies, one of many different businesses that really benefit from the Merrie Monarch Festival.

The festival kicked off on Easter Sunday and it’s really encompassing all of Hilo town taking us to this Saturday to wrap up the festival.

