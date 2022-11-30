HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.

The women’s race will take place in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 14, 2023 while the men’s race date and location is still being determined.

According to IRONMAN, the men’s and women’s race will be changing locations in 2024.

With dual host locations and different dates of race weeks, people will be able to focus on both races.

“Hawai`i County has long enjoyed partnering with IRONMAN and this year’s epic races were another example of world-class athletic competition held on the traditional Kona-Kohala world championship course,” said Hawai`i County Mayor Mitch Roth.

All athletes who have previously qualified and registered for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship are said to be contacted directly with additional information.

He continued, “We learned, however, that more than one race day during IRONMAN week is too many for the community to manage. We are pleased that IRONMAN plans to return to Kailua-Kona as a co-host of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship and look forward to more exciting events in the future.”