HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth gave his State of Hawaii County Monday afternoon.

According to Roth’s Facebook page, the theme of his address will be reformation, resilience and adaptation.

At the live stream, provided courtesy of Nā Leo TV, was Gov. Josh Green as well as other county mayors.

Roth’s first theme word represents letting go of the past and taking accountability of tasks that needed to be done such as critical infrastructure upgrades, the Mauna Loa eruption and Hilo wastewater treatment.

Also addressed was the Kalanianaole Street road work, which impacted Keuakaha residents for five years. That project was completed in December.