HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.

According to U.S Geological Survey, there were over 100 earthquakes per day on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

USGS announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that there is currently an alert level for Mauna Loa that is issued at a yellow advisory.

Mauna Loa Road and Mauna Loa Lookout is still open to the public.

For more information, you can visit the USGS website.

According to the National Park Service, Mauna Loa is not erupting and the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists will notify the park if conditions change.