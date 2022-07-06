HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents revealed the man accused of a 1978 murder plead not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Big Island prosecutors said the 72-year-old male suspect, Steven Ray Simpson was indicted in connection with a cold case investigation by the Hawaii Police Department.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The victim was 26-year-old Valerie Warshay, who prosecutors said was murdered in Kalapana in April 1978.

Valerie Warshay the victim in a Hawaii homicide case in April 1978. (Courtesy: Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

Warshay was a park ranger from California who was visiting the island at the time.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Simpson was charged with suspicion of murder and remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.