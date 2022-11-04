HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged by Hawaii Island Police for suspicion of abuse and assault from a domestic related incident which left a three-year-old boy in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2 just before 11 p.m., Kau patrol officers responded to a residence in Ocean View regarding an unresponsive male child.

The child was reported to being transported to the Kona Community Hospital via an ambulance where he was later listed in critical condition, according to Hawaii Island Police.

The three-year-old boy was then transferred to Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu.

The 25-year-old man, who police said is Nainoa Ellis-Noa, the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation.

According to Police, a female infant in the same household was taken into protective custody for her own immediate welfare.

On Friday, Nov. 4, around 1:05 p.m., Police said that Ellis-Noa was charged with:

one count each of abuse of a family or household member

assault in the first degree

assault in the second degree

His bail is set at $17,000.

He remains in police custody pending his appearance in Kona District Court on Monday, Nov. 7.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224, or via email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can call islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.