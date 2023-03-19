HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department reported an apparent shark attack off Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island’s Kona coast.

The attack happened sometime around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to HFD records.

HFD reported that a man, in his 60s, was swimming approximately 200 yards offshore when an unknown creature attacked him.

The man suffered injuries to his left hand and the back of his left leg but was able to make it to a catamaran that was moored in Anaehoomalu Bay.

The crew aboard the catamaran helped control the bleeding.

A ski was able to transport the man to the beach where HFD was waiting.

The patient was treated and transported to a hospital.