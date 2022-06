HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island officials said that Mahukona Beach Park will be temporarily closed as landscaping and maintenance work will be performed in the area.

Malama Mahukona will be having the community workday on Sunday — the beach park will be reopened on Monday.

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation said that access to the wharf at Mahukona will not be impacted during the closure. However, parking availability may be reduced.