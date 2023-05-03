KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — I remember standing at Kilauea five years ago in total awe, witnessing both the beauty and devastation of this magnificent and life-giving volcano.

For those who remain, it’s been a difficult road.

And while the lava created many dead ends, there’s no stopping the people who have made this place their home. Take a walk-through Leilani Estates, and life seems somewhat normal. The foliage is back, thick and plush.

The ash that covered everything is gone, and the roads are smooth again. This is a far cry from five years ago when smoke was rising through cracks in the asphalt, and everything that was once green and thriving was brown and dead.

This was the result of toxic gases emitted from the volcano. Life in this subdivision had come to a complete halt.

“I know these people. There was a house right here before. They had plans really great couple,” said Rod Kindel, a resident of Leilani Estates Resident.

“The process has been long and grueling, and mentally straining for a lot of the community so we’re all just waiting on creating a positive future which is happening,” said Smiley Brurrows, a resident of Leilani Estates Resident.

Life here in Leilani Estates Resident has somewhat returned to normal; but at the same time, so much is changed. You look at all this hard rock, and a lot of it covers such a huge area. You then realize that all of this used to be roads in homes.

It’s a permanent reminder of Pele’s power.

“This is like rebirth at the same time. You had destruction. It was beautiful, but it was brown. It’s beautiful now with a green in the contrast with the black and it’ll be even more beautiful tonight with the sunset. It’s always gonna be better, said Kindel.

The eruption that lasted nearly four full months gave birth to nearly 900 acres of new land. But, it also took away more than 700 homes and robbed future generations of the historic and spectacular fishponds in Kapoho and Vacationland.

But time is a great healer; and for those who still call this place home, there’s an understanding that it’s all part of the continuous give-and-take of living on an active volcano, where humans are merely visitors.

“This could all pop open again tomorrow. It probably won’t happen for 100 years, but we’re all invested here. It’s the place to be and live, and I think my neighbors and I have made good choices by staying.” said Kindel.

“The Ohia is sprouting. The ferns are coming back, and the new land is so fertile and beautiful, said Kindel.

“We are just caretakers of the land, and it’s a blessing to be here. I wouldn’t wanna live anywhere else,” said Burrows.

So, yah, we’re staying. Haha,” exclaimed Burrows.



