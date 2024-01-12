HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old Puna man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Hilo on Thursday afternoon.

Hawaii police responded to the scene at 4:26 p.m., where they discovered the driver of a pickup truck, a 70-year-old Hilo man, at the scene uninjured.

The driver said he was traveling south on Ohuohu Street, between Makaala and Puainako Streets, when he hit the pedestrian who was not crossing in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, the pedestrian was unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

A negligent homicide investigation has been opened and is ongoing at this time, however, police do believe that speed was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

This incident marks the third traffic fatality of 2024, compared to only one traffic fatality at the same time last year.