HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island Police are advising the public to avoid Kumukoa Street between Mohouli Street and Hoopuni Street in Hilo due to an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the suspect was hit and taken to the hospital. The suspects’ condition is unknown at this time.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

This area will be closed for the next four hours.

Drivers are asked to take a detour using Mohouli Street or Ponahawai Street.

This incident is currently under investigation.