HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department will investigate two traffic fatalities in Kona that will close the roads.

The fatalities happened last week.

The first fatal accident happened on Tuesday, June 14 on Queen Kaahumanu Highway killing a 62-year-old Kona woman.

The second fatal accident happened on Wednesday, June 15 on Māmalahoa Highway killing a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

Police will close southbound lanes of Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway between the intersection of Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard to the Palani Road intersection on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Police will close Māmalahoa Highway in both directions between the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Old Māmalahoa Highway (Route 180) to St. Paul’s Road on Thursday, June 23, 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Drivers are advised to take Hokuli’a Bypass for southbound travel.