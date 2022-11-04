HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival’s opening weekend is underway on the Big Island.

This festival is known for showcasing Hawaii’s iconic and world-famous coffee along with family friendly festivities.

This is the first year since the pandemic the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is back with organizers anticipating a large turnout throughout the event.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, people can stop by Hale Halawai in Historic Kailua Village to see craft vendors, a variety of food trucks and family friendly activities.

Later in the evening, the Lantern Parade will take place along the Alii Drive parade route. Organizers recommend getting there early and setting up along the seawall.

For more information about the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival and to see the list of events, head to their website.

During the festival, Kona coffee farms will be in full harvest. You can have the chance to tour a Kona coffee farm and see why this coffee is so special.