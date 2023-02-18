HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kīlauea is letting off a lot of steam as Hawaii Island gets flooded with rain.

KHON reached out to Ken Hon from the United States Geological Survey to find out what all this steam production is.

According to Ken Hon, USGS, scientist in charge, Kīlauea is steamy due to the rain pouring down onto Kīlaueas hot rocks.

When the rainwater hits those hot rocks it then creates steam.

And since Big Island has received inches and inches of rain, we are seeing a lot of steam on Kīlauea.

The live stream of Kilauea gives away exactly how much steam there is as all we can see is a screen filled with vapor.

Hon said Kilauea is one big steaming pot right now.

Essentially, creating a sauna.

If you are planning to see the crater, you may not be able to see it due to the steam engulfing it.

According to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the park is still open but it is currently experiencing severe weather.

Hawaii Volcanoes NPS said, “If you plan to visit the park today or through the holiday weekend, expect up to 20 inches of rain, wind, flooding, no power, unannounced closures and dangerous driving conditions.”

The following areas of the park are currently closed:

Kahuku is closed

Kīlauea Visitor Center to close at 5 p.m.

Mauna Loa Road is closed from the Kīpukapuaulu parking circle to the Lookout

Kīpukapuaulu Trail is closed

