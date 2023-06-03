HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s not your average playground, over the weekend keiki in Hilo put down their toys and played with real heavy machinery.

Community members and local businesses gathered in Hilo on Sunday to attend the first-ever “Dirt Work” event.

Event coordinators said the free event gave local kids a chance to learn about heavy machinery and actively participate in operating them.

The goal was to inspire future generations while fostering a sense of unity and togetherness through local businesses and their commitment to development in the community.

Community members and local businesses gather in Hilo to attend the first-ever "Dirt Work" event in Pana'ewa Homestead, Hawaii on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Rayden Aoki)

Twelve years old and older got a tutorial from experienced operators and had the chance to jump inside the machines. Younger keiki had a heavy equipment walk-through and were allowed inside the small excavator.

There was something for all ages of keiki to do — all done under adult supervision.

The event took place at Pana’ewa Homestead and happened between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sponsors for the event included Max Gainz, Civil Construction LLC, Daniel’s Repair, Allied Machinery Corporation, Poke Market and Orchid Isle Snacks.