HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.

According to Puna Patrol officers, a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle occupied three adult females and two minors.

Police said the car was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Aulii Street.

This caused the driver to lose control of the car resulting in a roll-over crash, police said.

The 42-year-old female driver was unresponsive at the scene and was then transferred to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

One of the minors sustained minor injuries that didn’t require further medical attention and the other 3 passengers were not injured.

If you have any information on the incident you can contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.

This is the second fatal traffic collision of 2023.