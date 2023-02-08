KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Queens North Hawaii community hospital announced that they will no longer have a weekly Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The last day to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from the QNHCH clinic will be Feb. 22. From now until Feb. 22, QNCH will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only which may be scheduled by calling (808) 881-4668. Appointments will be held on Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of Feb.1, Hawaii is 78.5% vaccinated, yet, the health department has reported 738 COVID cases and eight deaths over the past week. The state’s total case count is 378,481 with a death toll of 1,805. The majority of cases recorded in the islands are on Oahu with a total number of 507. There are also 90 cases on the Big Island, 69 on Maui, 69 on Kauai and 2 diagnosed out of state.

QNHCH is advising patients to see their primary care provider for COVID-19 vaccination after Feb. 22.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccination locations click here.

