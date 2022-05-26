KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona on Thursday.
The incident happened around 9:31 a.m.
According to the fire department, the fire impinged on two other structures. Two adjacent structures received minor damage while the structure that was on fire is considered a total loss.
There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. HFD’s inspectors are investigating.