KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona on Thursday.

The incident happened around 9:31 a.m.

According to the fire department, the fire impinged on two other structures. Two adjacent structures received minor damage while the structure that was on fire is considered a total loss.

There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. HFD’s inspectors are investigating.