An image shows where a man died after lighting illegal fireworks in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 4th of July celebrations come to a deadly end on Hawaiʻi Island for one person.

Hawaiʻi island police said a 20-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a fireworks incident on Tuesday, July 4.

According to police, Kona patrol officers and fire department personnel responded to a possible illegal fireworks call shortly before 10:30 p.m.

It took place in a retail parking lot along Kamakaeha Avenue.

When officers got there, they said they found the man — who was identified as Glen John Nakata — lying on the ground with head injuries.

Bystanders told police they saw Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head prior to the incident.

He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Hawaiʻi Island police.