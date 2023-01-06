Active lava within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. (USGS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Kilauea’s summit eruption remains confined to its Halemaʻumaʻu crater the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has lowered its alert level to WATCH.

After the volcano began to erupt again on Thursday, Jan. 5, HVO issued a WARNING alert level.

However, HVO lowered its alert after seeing initial high effusion rates decline.

HVO said they see no indication that lava activity will migrate elsewhere on the volcano and will remain in the summit region.

Kilauea’s aviation color code was also lowered from RED to ORANGE after HVO confirmed there is currently no threat of significant volcanic ash emission outside of the hazardous closed area within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.