HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth met with medical professionals and other officials to discuss how Hawaii Island will use funding from a recent $81.4 million settlement.

The entire state of Hawaii has been awarded a nationwide opioid settlement and, over the next 18 years, will receive $81.4 million to help address opioids and opioid addiciton.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Tim Hanson, executive assistant to Mayor Roth, further broke down the funding and said the top priorities are detox and treatment.

Of that $81.4 million, Hanson said about 85% will be allocated to the state as a whole, while the other 15% goes to the counties across the state.

Of the remaining 15% given to the counties, Hawaii County is set to receive $489,000 in 2023 and $110,000 annually each following year, until the settlement expires.

“We’re directing these funds toward treatment,” said Roth. “All of these funds.”

Hanson said Hawaii County had asked to get extra funding from the larger 85% given to the state in order to supplement funds for a detox and treatment center as well as support the fentanyl task force and an educational program for the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

“We can’t just think about coming down on people. We need to help families. We need to help people heal,” said Roth. “And so, that’s how we’re going to be using these funds.”

According to Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Island Substance Abuse Council, people are typically sent to facilities off of Hawaii Island for detox treatment.

“Every individual battling substance abuse disorder deserves access to compassionate care,” said Preston-Pita. “And that’s what we want to do with the Big Island Substance Abuse Council in our partnership with the task force, as well as our mayor and now with UH Hilo.”

Preston-Pita said there are plans in the works to develop a detox facility in Hilo, which would be a central location.

“Treatment works,” said Preston-Pita. “People get healthy, and people are able to be members in our community.”

Dr. Kevin Kunz of the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force shared statistics saying drug use spiked during the pandemic; in particular, Kunz said fentanyl deaths increased by 94% in teenagers, middle schoolers and high schoolers.

“Any drug is a dangerous drug,” said Kunz. “The younger someone starts, the more dangerous it is.”

Kunz said the money given to the state and to Hawaii Island will help the task force — which he said has expanded to more than 70 members, individuals and organizations — do more to encourage recovery for, prevent and treat addiction.

“Prevention works. Treatment works. Recovery is possible. Don’t ever give up.” Dr. Kevin Kunz, Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force

The panel also discussed how funds from the settlement could be used to help a program at UH Hilo.

According to Dr. Charmaine Higa-McMillan, UH Hilo offers the only master’s in mental health counseling program in the UH system and across the state.

“We think our program is well-positioned to be able to, not only train high-quality mental health counselors, but to also be able to add a concentration in substance-use counseling so that we can meet this need,” said Higa-McMillan.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Higa-McMillan said the program at UH Hilo can help build the workforce for the detox center that BISAC is hoping to create.

“We have the opportunity to prevent the loss of a generation,” said Kunz.