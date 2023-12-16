HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 15 following what police called a weapons incident in Hilo.

The Hawaii Police Department said just shortly after 2:10 p.m. they were called to the scene at the 100 block of Rainbow Drive.

When officers arrived, a 28-year-old Hilo woman was found unconscious after she was reportedly struck in the head with a bat.

A 28-year-old Hilo man who was in the area with the woman during the time of the incident explained the situation to police.

According to the male victim, two men and a boy pulled up to them in a pick-up truck. One of the men then got out of the vehicle and allegedly struck the woman unconscious with the bat.

When the Hilo man tried to help the woman, he was then stabbed in the right leg by another one of the men. After using a knife to defend himself, the two men then got back into the pick-up truck and left the area.

Both the Hilo man and woman were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released.

Coincidentally, as officers continued their investigation, they were told two men arrived at the same hospital in a pick-up truck stating they had been stabbed. While the men remain at the hospital in stable condition after getting surgery, the truck was recovered as evidence.

No arrests have since been made as police get to the bottom of the situation.

A juvenile was also interviewed by detectives and was then released to his family members.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2382 or at clarence.davies@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.