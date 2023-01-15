HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department, police and medical services responded to a house fire on Kawailani Street in Hilo.

According to a neighboring unit, the house only had one occupant.

Units arrived to flames coming out of the house and began to attack the fire.

Part of the front of the house collapsed from the flames.

After the collapsed area was cleared, first responders found a victim in the front bedroom and reported one fatality.

According to officials, the fire was fully extinguished and the incident was handed over to Hawaii Island Police and fire inspectors for further investigation.

Around $90,000 is estimated in loss and they were able to save $130,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.