HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department has announced that they are making moves to repair their Central Fire Station in Hilo.

Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department Officials said they will be establishing a temporary fire station that will be located at 1382 Kīlauea Street in Hilo.

Fire Officials indicated that the temporary station will open during the Summer months of 2023, and it will remain open while the Central Fire Station, which is located at 466 Kinoʻole Street, undergoes some much long-overdue repairs.

According to the Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department, the temporary station is a necessary safety measure that will ensure that normal emergency operations for the community will continue uninterrupted.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our community, and this temporary fire station is necessary to ensure that we can continue to respond to emergencies in a timely and effective manner,” said Hawaiʻi Fire Department Fire Chief Kazuo Todd.

The Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department said that if residents have any questions or concerns to voice regarding the temporary fire station’s implementation, then they will need to contact the department via email at fire@hawaiicounty.gov or they can be reached by phone at (808) 932-2900.

Chief Todd is inviting residents to join him on Wednesday, May 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room located at 101 Pauahi Street. This is a time when he will answer questions and address concerns that residents may have.

There has been no projection on how long it will take for the long-overdue repairs to be complete.