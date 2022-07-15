HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo police have opened a terroristic threatening case after reports of a bomb left at the Hawaii Community College Manono Campus.

According to the Hawaii Police Department officers, they received a call about a bomb left inside a classroom on campus.

After a search of the college no unauthorized person, devices or explosives were found.

As a precaution, police also searched the University of Hawaii’s Hilo campus and found nothing out of ordinary.

However, as a result of the threat and police have initiated a terroristic threatening case to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.