KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i County Mass Transit Agency (HCMTA) announced via Twitter that there will be service disruptions on Saturday, Feb. 18 due to the kona low that is bringing heavy rainfall across the islands.

HCMTA said that the changes are “due to the unknown effects of the severe weather conditions and safety concerns regarding the public and Hele-On staff.”

The following routes are cancelled for Saturday:

Route 1.

Route 2.

Route 12.

Route 60.

Route 75.

Route 80.

Route 90.

Route 301.

Route 401.

Route 402.

Route 403.

Route 10 will begin and end in Pāhala.

Riders can call (808) 961-8744 x1 for more information. You can also go too their website.

HCMTA said that all other routes will run as scheduled. However, there may be transportation delays, re-routing and cancellations. These will be based on road conditions. All riders need to be prepared for possible disruptions.