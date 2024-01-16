HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced that the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole is reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The closure that originally was instituted on Monday, Jan. 15 at around 4:20 p.m. due to a pothole on the runway. This situation closed off all runways, disrupting flight travel all throughout the islands.

According to HDOT, “air operations were suspended at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday … to address cracks on the runway. As of 2:45 a.m. Tuesday … the repair of a 10’ X 20’ section was nearing completion.”

Another reason the extended closure was prompted was because of other issues discovered while repairing the pothole.

HDOT said that these repairs for the newly discovered issue will be addressed between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

A spokesperson for HDOT reported that this second repair situation “will not impact commercial flights.”

Lots of travelers ended up having their flights cancelled, leaving many stranded.

“We left a bit later; and once we were about to get into Kona, they had informed us that there was a crack in the runway and that we were being redirected to Honolulu,” said Brianna Gomez, a University of Hawaii at Hilo student who was traveling back to school from Las Vegas. “Once we got off, they told us to go to the baggage claim area to see what could be done.”

However, Gomez and her fellow passengers had no help waiting for them.

“Once we got there, nobody from Delta was there helping,” added Gomez. “I was on the phone calling the assistance line, compensation. No one was able to tell me or do anything. I just got an update that I would get a flight out at p.m. tonight. That’s the only thing they can do.”