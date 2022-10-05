HONOLULU (KHON2) – Inflation is hitting the pockets of everyone in Hawaii, however lower- and middle-class families are especially feeling the pinch when it comes to buying groceries.

Kristin Frost Albrecht is the Executive Director of The Food Basket on the Big Island and said these are tough times and they have noticed an increase in people seeking their help.

“The need has actually escalated we are definitely seeing a surge in people needed help with food especially at the end of the month and I expect to see that through 2023 with rising inflations,” said Albrecht.

She said with everything increasing like gas, groceries, rent and utilities, some families are struggling to keep food on the table.

“If you have kids, all their school supplies and clothes so nothing has escaped the rising prices,” said Albrecht.

Although the pandemic started two years ago, many families are still feeling the after-effects and paying off debts they accumulated when they were put out of work.

Middle-class families who were fine before the pandemic are now struggling and needing help by seeking financial services.

“We are seeing a lot of families that are still trying to pay off what happened in the pandemic when they didn’t have jobs, so that’s probably the hardest part is we are seeing middle-income people or solid middle class that are seeking help,” said Albrecht.

Because The Food Basket is having to purchase up to 95% of its food for the foodbank, they are always looking to accept donations from people in their community.

You can donate non-perishable food, produce that people have grown that is cleaned and packaged and monetary donations as well.

For people who have not yet stopped by their foodbank, you can expect welcoming faces, a list of programs and resources available and a basket of food they have on hand.

“It really depends on what we have coming into our facilities, we try to always have good staple items on hand like rice, eggs, milk, fresh produce, nutrient dense protein of some form like local beef and canned protein,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht said a lot of donors who donate money or food have utilized their services at one point in time, so they understand the need of giving back to the food bank.

They are starting up some of the pandemic services like their large-scale Ohana food drops that are drive-through events. They will have more information on their website on the dates, locations and time.

“These are events that are easy for families to get enough food for several days and it’s an easy way because you are in your car and we will have volunteers loading the food into the cars,” said Albrecht.