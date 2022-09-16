The Waipio Valley Access Road located in Waipio Valley on the Big Island of Hawaii. (Courtesy: Hawaii County)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After shutting down the road in February for safety reasons, Hawaii County officials have made the decision to reopen the Waipio Valley Road to some of the public.

On Sept. 19, access will be given to those traveling with 4-wheel drive vehicles including residents, county-permitted tour company operators and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional and/or customary rights.

“That said, we have listened to the community, considered comments of the judge in litigation, and worked closely with the Department of Public works and experts to explore options that would provide greater access while we plan and implement road repairs,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

Before the updated rule goes into effect, a virtual community meeting will be scheduled on Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. to discuss the changes and hear from community members.

The meeting will be via Zoom and can be accessed following this link.