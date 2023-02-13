HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area has experienced on and off water service since 2018 due to repeated breaks in underground lines. As a result of the reoccurring leakage, DLNR’s Division of State Parks is now switching gears from temporary fixes of the chronic leaks to long term solutions.

Water is brought into Hapuna by DSP from a Hawaii county line which flows into the park for restrooms, showers and drinking. The most recent break, however, that caused the shutdown of the system last October created an influx of complaints and criticisms from members of the community.

David Armando, the superintendent of the DSP Hawaii District, commented that “people want a fast fix and that makes it hard to understand the process.”

According to Armando, there have been 41 attempts at correcting the leakage issues. Corrections were made by cutting around the leaks and splicing the pipes back together which lasted for about a month or two before a new leak arose. The last leak which resulted in the current shutdown received the same correction and lasted only two to three seconds before failing.

As of now, the parks entrance contains orange fencing that surrounds a two-foot-wide hole in the asphalt at the location of the leak. DSP said that they isolated the leak at the top of the park and that the hole was the first sign of water being migrated from a broken pipe somewhere nearby. After spending much time and money, DSP has decided to look into more feasible options.

A short-term fix will be in place within a few months first before DSP can explore long term solutions. The quick fix will run water lines on the ground to provide water at two sets of restrooms and showers on the beach. Challenges are associated with the fix and include the protection of the pipes during high surf. Quick fixes to the system are also being evaluated but there are no assurances of how long that will last.

The long-term fix is predicted to be completed by the end of 2024 with an allocation from the legislature of $3 million for the reconstruction of the system. According to DSP, engineering studies are in progress and they are ensuring that the final design of a new system, fully analyzes what caused repeated failures of the current system that was installed in 2009.

Additionally, an open hole at the edge of Hapuna beach provides evidence of several other breaks according to DLNR.

DSP Administrator, Curt Cottrell, said “we are fully committed and working as fast as we can to restore potable water service to Hāpuna.”