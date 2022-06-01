HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is once again participating in an islandwide backpack drive from June 1 to July 31.

The department said new and used backpacks are being collected at any Hawai’i Island police station.

In partnership with HOPE Services Hawaii, police have been collecting backpacks since 2008 for kids who cannot afford to have one.

According to the department, “backpacks are the most requested non-food item by charities in Hawaii.”

All backpacks collected will be distributed to children at different shelters and transitional housing facilities on the island.