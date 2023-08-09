HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fires are raging across Big Island and crews are gearing up to resume the fight Wednesday morning.

The fire in the Kohala Ranch area is still raging, Lalamilo in Kamuela and one in the Mauna Kea Beach Resort area.

Roads are closed at:

Kaahumanu Hwy. at 69 and the junction with Kawaihae Rd.

Akoni Pule Hwy. between mile 6 and 17

There are still two shelters open at Hisaoka Gym in Kohala and one at Waimea Community Center.

Kanu o ka Aina Learning Center is closed Wednesday.

“What happened on Maui could definitely happen here. So, for people to remain vigilant, be aware of the conditions, very dry, very windy,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Fire crews were able to take a break overnight because the fire situation had slightly improved.

Air National Guard is also assisting with operations.