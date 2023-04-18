HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island thieves are stealing gas by drilling into gas tanks according to the Hawaii police department who said they’ve had a slew of cases this year.

Keaau resident Alexander Zamisz found out his truck had been targeted by gasoline thieves the day before Easter.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“I get into my truck and I noticed I’m on zero miles left, which I’m never on zero miles,” Zamisz explained.

He said he made it about a mile up the road before his truck died so his friend went to the gas station for him.

“We start putting gas into the gas tank and he said, ‘Alex, it’s leaking out the bottom.’ And I look and there’s just a stream coming out of the bottom,” said Zamisz.

That’s when he saw the round hole drilled into the bottom of the his gas tank.

Five days later, Glenn and Shelly Pierson were hit in Mountain View. Glenn had parked along Highway 11 one evening, with a full tank of gas.

Glenn said when he came out over an hour later, it was at half-tank.

“So he put cardboard under it so if it leaked overnight, we could see it and we had no evidence of anything leaking,” Shelly explained.

She said they were parked on a level driveway at the time. The next day they parked on a hill

“And as soon as we got out of the car, we could see the gas pouring out,” said Shelly.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, there were 17 reports of punctured gas tanks and fuel theft since the beginning of the year on the Big Island.

Almost every case occurred at night, in dark, deserted areas with thieves targetting trucks or SUVs that are higher off the ground.

Juan Valdez, a technician at Sumida’s Auto Repair, said they don’t see it happening as much in Honolulu since gas prices dropped.

“I think at least two, three times a month we get people that call in,” Valdez said. “Not as much as before. Before we’d get like maybe 10, (a month).”

According to Valdez, tanks come in all different sizes and can be expensive to replace.

“It varies from car to car, but I’ve seen it range anywhere from $900 and up just for the parts, plus the installation,” he explained.

Hawaii police urge drivers to try to park in well-lit, well-traveled areas or where there is security.

The Pierson’s and Zamisz want to remind people to pay attention when they park their cars, and report any suspicious activity cause they don’t want to see this happen to anyone else.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Both the Piersons and Zamisz said they were able to buy patch-kits to fix their tanks for under $30. But Valdez warned those are just a temporary fix. He said they will eventually have to replace the gas tank.