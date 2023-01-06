HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pele is putting on a show once again within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of Kilauea after the summit eruption began just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, all activity remains confined to the Kilauea summit region where lava fountains have burst up to 30 meters high.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A lava lake within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano after it erupted once again on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at around 4:30 p.m. HST. (USGS) A lava lake within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. (USGS) Active lava within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. (USGS) Smoke in the air from lava activity in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of Kilauea on Friday morning, Jan 6, 2023 at around 7:54 a.m. HST. (USGS) Active lava within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. (USGS)

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said they are continuing to monitor this activity closely — and so have many of the public who rushed over to watch the spectacular scene.