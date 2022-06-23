Hawaii Island Humane Society is seen in this undated photo. Courtesy Hawaii Island Humane Society.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) will be waiving adoption fees from Friday, June 24, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 25, for all animals ages 6 months and older.

“We are excited for the Dog and Cat Days of Summer event which features $0 adoptions all summer long, thanks to grants from both Petfinder Foundation and Petco Love,” said Lauren Nickerson, HIHS CEO. “This event is a first in the history of our organization.”

Nickerson hopes this will allow more pets to find loving homes. Humane societies across the islands are dangerously filling up and are reporting reaching capacity, if not overcapacity. HIHS said they don’t have enough volunteers to give the animals the attention that they need.

“We have the smallest staff of all the humane societies in the state,” Nickerson told KHON2 earlier this month. “So, we have just about 20 full-time staff operating Hawaii Island Humane Society divided between our two shelters.”

On Friday, June 24, everyone’s invited to join their official kickoff event. Both of their shelters — the Keaau Shelter and The Animal Community Center in Kona — will be open for extended hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll have door prizes, coupons for our retail shops, refreshments, and of course, adoptable pets hoping to catch someone’s eye,” Nickerson said on Wednesday.

Even if you can’t adopt, this is a chance to visit the shelters, say hi to the animals and learn about the programs. But who knows… You might just meet your new best friend.

If you’re interested in adopting on Friday, June 24, submit your application here by Thursday, June 23. All approved applicants will receive an email invitation to join. For questions, email adopt@hihs.org.