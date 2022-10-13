HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Police Department’s animal shelters are open to the public by appointment only for those looking for their lost animal.

If you are a verified pet owner or authorized representative who is looking to redeem an animal, you’ll need to provide valid proof of ownership to an Animal Control Officer.

Members of the public are also encouraged to drop off a stray animal they might have found to be scanned for a microchip.

Once an animal is dropped off at one of their shelters, they are then categorized as follows:

Animals being held as part of a police investigation, including confiscated animals under Hawai‘i County Code (HCC 4-4)

Stray animals held for the mandatory 48-hour hold under HCC 4-3-1

An animal whose owner(s) have been arrested, is deceased or surrendered their animals

Hawaii Police Department’s animal shelters prioritize sick, injured or dangerous animals that pose a risk to public safety based on their public fact sheet.

For more information on their fact sheet head to their website and click Animal Control Services.

To make an appointment to visit an Animal Control shelter you are asked to call (808) 327-3558 and leave a message.