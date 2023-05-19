KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has announced that Kailua-Kona is experiencing flooding in some areas due to a water main break.

in the area of Aliʻi Drive, residents and businesses are dealing with ongoing flooding; and it is expected to go on for the next several hours.

Hawaiʻi Island police said that the water main break is impacting Aliʻi Drive between Hualalai and Walua roads.

Hawaiʻi Island police also said they will be detouring traffic over the next several hours.

Police are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.