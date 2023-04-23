HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island had its 8th traffic fatality this year following a collision on Thursday evening.

Police said they are investigating the traffic collision that killed a 62-year-old female pedestrian in Keaau.

The Hawaii Police Department determined that a 41-year-old female driving a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling on Highway 130 when she struck the pedestrian shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers noted that the roadway was dry and sparsely lit. There were also no crosswalks in the area of the scene.

The driver was not injured in the collision however the pedestrian was taken to a medical center by ambulance. She was later pronounced dead that night, said police.

To determine the exact cause of death, an autopsy has been ordered.

Police said a negligent homicide investigation is underway to determine any factors that may have contributed to the collision.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Durate@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police said at the same time last year there were 12 fatal traffic collisions.