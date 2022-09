HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is asking the public to avoid Kealakaa Street in Kailua-Kona due to a fatal vehicle crash.

According to Hawaii Island Police, Kealakaa Street is now closed from Palani Road to Uluaoa Street after a fatal traffic accident and is expected to stay closed for several hours.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Cars are being detoured to Kealakehe Parkway.

This is an active investigation.