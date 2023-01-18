HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to court documents, on August 28, 2022, an 11-year-old boy was shot with an AK-47 at the rifle range at Boy Scout Camp Honokaia on the Big Island.

The boy’s family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Boy Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council.

The lawsuit says the Boy scouts of America and the Aloha Council were negligent in allowing AK-47s and other high-powered rifles to the event and that it was not properly supervised.