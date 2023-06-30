HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are looking to enroll your keiki in public pre-kindergarten, Big Island is giving parents the option to do so for free.

On Friday, Hawaii County made the announcement that they are accepting enrollment for those looking to sign up their keiki for high-quality pre-k through the State’s Public Pre-kindergarten Program.

The program is accepting keiki 3 and 4 years old on Big Island. Up to 20 keiki per classroom will be taken in including those with special needs.

“We understand the immense impact of early exposure to education on students’ academic journey, which is why I urge all parents of young keiki to seriously consider applying for this invaluable free opportunity.” Mitch Roth, Hawaii County mayor

Executive Office on Early Learning oversees the program and operates its classrooms at 32 DOE campuses statewide.

For more information and to enroll your keiki visit readykeiki.org. You can reach EOEL at (808) 784-5350 or via email at eoel.info@eoel.hawaii.gov.