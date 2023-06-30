HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are looking to enroll your keiki in public pre-kindergarten, Big Island is giving parents the option to do so for free.
On Friday, Hawaii County made the announcement that they are accepting enrollment for those looking to sign up their keiki for high-quality pre-k through the State’s Public Pre-kindergarten Program.
The program is accepting keiki 3 and 4 years old on Big Island. Up to 20 keiki per classroom will be taken in including those with special needs.
Executive Office on Early Learning oversees the program and operates its classrooms at 32 DOE campuses statewide.
For more information and to enroll your keiki visit readykeiki.org. You can reach EOEL at (808) 784-5350 or via email at eoel.info@eoel.hawaii.gov.