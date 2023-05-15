HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a collision that left a man dead on Mamalahoa Highway in Volcano on Sunday evening.

According to police, the driver involved had called 911 after realizing he had struck a man.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling north on the highway in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he hit the pedestrain who was in the northbound shoulder lane.

The driver told police he thought he had struck a pig and continued toward Lehuanani, in Mountain View. As he was driving to his friends home, he then decided to turn around and identify what he had struck.

When he realized he had hit a pedestrian, the man then called first responders and began CPR.

As police investigate the incident, they have arrested the driver for first-degree negligent homicide and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Other offenses he was arrested for include accidents involving death or serious bodily injury and duty to give information or render aid.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

The suspect is in custody as police investigate.

This the 8th fatal traffic collision of 2023 on Big Island. At the same time last year there 16 traffic realted deaths.