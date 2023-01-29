HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawai’i’s night sky.

The blue spiral was captured by the Subaru Telescope that is on Mauna Kea.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The National Astronomical Observatory, which owns the telescope, said the blue spiral was a navigation satellite that was launched by SpaceX.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The global-positioning satellite was launched into space on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for the United State Space Force.