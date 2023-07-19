WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A call to reserve water has been issued for residents and businesses in the Waimea and Kawaihae homesteaders areas of north Hawaiʻi Island.

The Department of Hawaiian Home lands is urging residents in the Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead on the Hawaiʻi Island to conserve water.

DHHL said that two wells that are owned and operated by Kohala Ranch temporarily lost service on Wednesday morning, July 19.

“The Kohala Ranch supplies the DHHL Kawaihae Public Water System 164,” said a spokesperson for DHHL.

A technician is now on its way from O‘ahu to address the issue, and there’s no timeline as to when it will be fixed.

According to DHHL, the reason for the wells being temporarily taken out of service is due to an electrical malfunction with the well pump control station.

DHHL will be trucking in water; but as a precaution, residents are asked to conserve.

“While repairs are being made by Kohala Ranch, DHHL will be trucking water in to supply the Kawaihae Public Water System and minimize interruption in water service to Kailapa residents,” said a spokesperson for DHHL. “Kailapa residents will continue to have access to water in their homes for essential needs.”

DHHL also indicated that this is a precautionary measure as they ask residents to conserve water and temporarily refrain from using water for outdoor irrigation uses until service has been restored by Kohala Ranch.

The malfunction is impacting 165 homes.

