HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island has a total of 38 fire stations across the county, but according to the Hawaii Fire Department, some of the facilities are experiencing damage due to years of no regular maintenance.

“Buildings like our Central Fire Station, where the concrete is actually falling off the walls at this point,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd of the Hawaii Fire Department.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Meanwhile, Hawaii Fire Department said, the Pahala, Waiakea, Kaumana and Kailua stations are experiencing issues with their roofing.

“We’ve seen some issues with roofs just rusting to really, really bad states. We have quite a few issues in terms of leaking roofs,” Chief Todd said.

The Hawaii Fire Department has a long list of failing facilities and it’s worried if nothing gets done, it’ll be too late.

“If we have a hurricane come through or something like that, these roofs aren’t going to hold up to these kinds of events and we won’t have a building to run out in that area that also would have been hit,” said Chief Todd.

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association said facility maintenance has been an ongoing issue and it needs to be addressed for the safety of its firefighters.

“It’s a problem statewide and all of our stations need to be 100 percent, because we live there,” said Bobby Lee, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President. “Even in Honolulu, EMS shares some of our stations and neighbor islands they have all the lifeguards that also share fire stations.”

“These are stations that are in such, unfortunately, I have to say this, but deplorable conditions,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Hawaii County Councilmember.

According to the Hawaii County Council, a shortage of public works employees, who handle county projects, is a major factor. Now, the Hawaii County Council is prioritizing, planning and design for some of the fire stations.

“That way we have projects that are shovel-ready and we can go after federal funds that are available. We want to make sure that our fire department, that all their facilities are in top-notch working condition,” said Kierkiewicz.

In the long term, the Hawaii Fire Department wants to rebuild some of the failing structures.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“I’m looking to get some work done and bring our buildings up to better operational status so I’m not going to have to worry about the building itself in a major disaster,” Chief Todd said.