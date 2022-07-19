HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wildfire at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is 100% contained, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said the fire was 42.5 acres.

Fire crews are mopping up.

The Power Line fire started just after 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at around 4,800-ft. elevation in the park on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.

No homes or structures were damaged.

The fire was put out with the help of the National Park Service, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, County of Hawaiʻi Fire Department, and the U.S. Army’s Pōhakuloa Training Area.