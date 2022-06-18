HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Highway 19 at the 10-mile marker in Pepeekeo due to a vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, there was a two-car accident between two pickup trucks.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Fire personnel said when they arrived at the scene they found one of the pickup trucks resting on the passenger side with the driver. The second vehicle had severe front-end damage with a single driver occupant.

One of the male patients was transported to Hilo Medical Center however the second patient was dead on arrival, said firefighters.

At around 4:30 p.m. police said the crash closed Highway 19 and required a detour of traffic for three hours. Traffic was being detoured through Old Mamalahoa Highway.