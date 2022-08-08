HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Paige. She’s an 8-year-old mixed breed dog who has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. While she may be in her golden years, Paige is young at heart and brimming with personality — and she absolutely loves human affection!

Because Paige is one of Hawaii Island Humane Society’s longest stays, the animal shelter is hosting their first ever Celebrity Dog Day this weekend.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Guests are invited to celebrate Paige on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HIHS Animal Community Center in Kona. She’ll be there waiting to meet her personal paparazzi, all of whom are encouraged to post photos of her on social media to help give her the attention she deserves.

It’s the perfect opportunity to meet Paige and spend time with her, even if you can’t adopt. She’s already a pro at “sit and shake” for treats and will show you that an old dog can learn new tricks. Not only is she house trained, she comes when she is called, enjoys car rides and is calm in her crate.

Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)



Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Paige has been waiting to be adopted since November 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Paige was surrendered to animal control in November 2021 when her owner could no longer take care of her, then she transferred to HIHS in February. She loves going on walks and would be happiest as the only pet in the home. Paige’s adoption also includes a special package: a one month supply of dog food and other surprises. Click here for more information.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Come meet Paige on Saturday, take some photos and watch her enjoy a special surprise!