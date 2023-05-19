HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island fire department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a mechanical contracting company in Hilo on Friday.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, the incident happened at Hilo Mechanical at around 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames at the North side of the structure.

Firefighters immediately worked to bring the fire under control and forced entry into the property to search for any occupants.

The origin of the fire was located in the North area of the warehouse and a disposal bin on the outside.

Crews said flames had also crawled Southeast of the building.

By around 5 a.m., the fire was extinguished and no occupants were located inside the structure.

Fire inspectors and the Hawaii Police Department are investigating and working to determine the estimated damage cost.